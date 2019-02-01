A141 March car crash leaves two cars in flames
- 1 February 2019
Two motorists were seriously injured when their cars crashed and burst into flames.
The head-on collision happened on the A141 near March, in Cambridgeshire, at about 06:00 GMT.
Police arrested one of the drivers on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.
Both cars were destroyed in the fire and the road was closed for more than two hours, but has since reopened.