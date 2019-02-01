Cambridgeshire

A141 March car crash leaves two cars in flames

  • 1 February 2019
Cars after a fire Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption The two cars were destroyed in the fire

Two motorists were seriously injured when their cars crashed and burst into flames.

The head-on collision happened on the A141 near March, in Cambridgeshire, at about 06:00 GMT.

Police arrested one of the drivers on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Both cars were destroyed in the fire and the road was closed for more than two hours, but has since reopened.

Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption Both cars burst in to flames
Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption One person has been arrested

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites