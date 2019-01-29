Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The attack by Kyi Wickert (left) and Morgan Harris (right) left Martin Lucas needing his eye removed

A man had one of his eyes removed after two teenagers attacked him at a pub.

Martin Lucas had gone to Cromwell's Bar in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire after his friend had a bottle thrown at him outside "unprovoked" by Morgan Harris.

Harris and Kyi Wickert, both 18, then attacked Mr Lucas, whose eye was left "unsalvageable", Cambridge Crown Court heard.

The pair, from Huntingdon, were detained after they admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Harris, of Chestnut Close, was sentenced to nine years and six months, after he also pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, while Wickert, of Lammas Gardens, was sentenced to eight years.

Prosecutor Charles Falk said that just after midnight on 1 August Mr Lucas was returning home after an evening out with others, including Marcus Thompson.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack happened outside Cromwell's Bar in Huntingdon High Street

As the group walked past the pub, Harris threw a glass at Mr Thompson in a "completely mindless and unprovoked attack", Mr Falk said.

Mr Thompson's wife then went to the pub to try to take photos of the perpetrators and Mr Lucas followed her, the court was told.

Mr Falk said the defendants "turned into attack mode" and during a struggle as Mr Lucas tried to keep the pub door closed, Wickert slipped outside and "swung his fist, connecting with Mr Lucas's head and then struck him again in quick succession".

A barmaid nearby described the attack as "completely unprovoked", adding: "Mr Lucas was not offering any violence or aggression but looked terrified."

Mr Falk said Wickert stamped on and kicked the victim's head, while Harris punched his body.

Mr Lucas, who also suffered a broken leg, was taken to hospital and, despite attempts by surgeons, his eye had to be removed and he was in hospital for seven weeks.