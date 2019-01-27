Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption The emergency services were called to the railway line near Cherry Hinton at 19:39 GMT

A teenage girl has been hit and killed by a train on the railway line near Cambridge.

British Transport Police said they were called to the line at Cherry Hinton on Saturday at 19:39 GMT.

Paramedics were called to Cherry Hinton, but the 17-year-old died at the scene. Police said her family had been informed and the death was believed to be non-suspicious.

Journeys between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds were disrupted until 22:00 GMT.