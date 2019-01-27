Cambridge train death: Girl, 17, killed at Cherry Hinton
- 27 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage girl has been hit and killed by a train on the railway line near Cambridge.
British Transport Police said they were called to the line at Cherry Hinton on Saturday at 19:39 GMT.
Paramedics were called to Cherry Hinton, but the 17-year-old died at the scene. Police said her family had been informed and the death was believed to be non-suspicious.
Journeys between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds were disrupted until 22:00 GMT.