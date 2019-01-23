Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

Comments made on a 999 call by a drug user indicate he was killed by a "stranger", a court has heard.

Peter Anderson, 46, was stabbed in Cambridge on 25 July and was recorded saying "I think someone just killed me" and "some geezer attacked me".

Satyanand Beharrylal QC, defending Juned Ahmed, said his client and Mr Anderson "knew each other well".

He said this suggested his client was innocent as the "reference to someone is clearly not to someone he knew".

Mr Ahmed, 18, of Kings Road, Newham, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, both deny murder.

Cambridge Crown Court previously heard Mr Anderson called a drugs operation, known as the RJ Line, at 15:59 BST to order drugs for himself and his partner.

His partner said she saw him walking in the direction of a bridge on Stourbridge Common where he was found stabbed by members of the public.

Mr Anderson "appears to have had a longstanding relationship with RJ", Mr Beharrylal told the jury in his closing speech.

He also told jurors Mr Ahmed was a regular runner for the line in Cambridge and "inevitably... [he and Mr Anderson] knew each other well".

Image caption Mr Anderson was found stabbed at Stourbridge Common on 25 July

The prosecution claim that Mr Hussan was being used as a "protector" that day for Mr Ahmed who had been robbed of drugs and money the day before.

However, Mr Beharrylal said there was evidence Mr Ahmed was dealing on his own and "to be a protector the protector would need to be present whenever he was dealing drugs".

He said a number of witnesses had claimed that Mr Hussan was dealing drugs and that Mr Ahmed had been dealing from the area for "possibly two months without any problem at all".

Mr Beharrylal said his client was "not present at the scene of the murder" and he would have had "no motivation" to harm Mr Anderson.

The trial continues.