Linton railings crash escape leaves police 'speechless'

  • 15 December 2018
Car crash Image copyright BCH Road Policing
Image caption The metal railing avoided both the driver and his passenger when it came through the windscreen

Police officers were left "speechless" that a driver and his passenger were uninjured when railings pierced their windscreen.

The car, driven by a male who passed his test weeks ago, crashed on a frosty road near a water pumping station in Linton, Cambridgeshire, on Friday.

He had a front-seat passenger and police said they were "thankfully going home to their families uninjured".

BCH Road Policing advised people: "Please drive to the conditions".

Image copyright BCH Roads Policing

