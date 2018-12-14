Five-week-old baby boy dies after Yaxley dog attack
A five-week-old baby boy has died after he was attacked by two dogs.
Reuben McNulty was just two weeks old when he was attacked at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, on 18 November.
He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with "life-threatening injuries" before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died on Thursday.
Two Staffordshire bull terriers were seized and have been destroyed.
A 28-year-old woman and a man, aged 31, from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect at the time and have been released while investigations continue, Cambridgeshire Police said.