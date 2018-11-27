Image copyright Muhammed Fareed Image caption The inflatable Santa broke free of its moorings in Wisbech

Drivers found themselves stuck in a lengthy ho-ho-hold up when a giant inflatable Santa landed on a busy road.

The floating Father Christmas broke free of its moorings and drifted on to the Cromwell Road in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, blocking it in both directions at about 13:30 GMT.

Taxi driver Muhammad Fareed captured the stricken Santa on camera as he waited in a queue of traffic.

"It was one of the more unusual reasons to be stuck in traffic," he said.

A traffic alert by the AA said the road was "partially blocked - and slow traffic due to a large inflatable Santa on B198 Cromwell Road both ways in Wisbech".

'It was massive'

Mr Fareed, a father-of-three from Peterborough, said the giant Santa had broken free from the front garden of a house on Cromwell Road.

"I saw it wobble and then come down on to the road - it did raise a smile."

He said two men were attempting to pull the inflatable off the carriageway by the time he passed the scene.

"It was massive, bigger than my seven-seater car," he said.

The road has since reopened.