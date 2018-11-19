Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Two Staffordshire bull terriers were taken away from the property by police

A baby is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a dog.

The attack happened at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, with emergency services called at 01:47 GMT on Sunday.

The boy is said to be in a "critical condition" and has been transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

A 28-year-old woman and a man, aged 31, from Yaxley, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The baby was attacked at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterbough, in the early hours of Sunday

Two Staffordshire bull terriers were seized by officers from the property and have been placed in the force's kennels, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred, and the two people arrested have been bailed until 15 December.

Police would not confirm the baby's exact age, but said he was less than a year old.