Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption An image of the crash was tweeted by Norfolk Police with the car's registration covered

A steam engine hit a car in a crash at a level crossing.

The 1912 Y14 locomotive ploughed into the silver Mercedes near Sheringham railway station, Norfolk, at about 11:30 GMT.

It is thought the motorist was heading to a nearby golf club at the time of the crash, which badly damaged the car.

A police officer who shared an image of the wreckage said the Mercedes driver and three men aboard the engine were unhurt.

The engine - built in 1912 - had been travelling at 8mph to Weybourne to hook up with a dining car, a North Norfolk Railway spokesman said.

'Train emerged victor'

General manager Andrew Munden said the Sweet Briar Lane crossing's lights and sirens were sounding at the time.

"We are all so relieved that this was a low speed collision and that no-one was injured," he said.

Services resumed by the afternoon after the Rail Accident Investigation Branch had given permission to clear the site, Mr Munden said.

PC Jon Parker, of Norfolk Police tweeted: "Currently on scene at a train vs car incident. Unsurprisingly, the train emerged the victor."

The popular Poppy Line route runs between Sheringham and Holt on the Norfolk coast.

