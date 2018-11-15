Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The Rothschild bronzes in the Royal Academy in London

A pair of 16th Century sculptures are the only surviving bronzes cast by Renaissance master Michelangelo, experts have ruled.

Specialists led by the University of Cambridge confirmed the attribution after four years of research.

The 1m high (3.2ft) works, known as the Rothschild bronzes, depict two muscular male nudes riding on panthers.

Dr Victoria Avery said they "added lustre" to Michelangelo's reputation as a "supreme creative genius".

The bronzes are believed to have been created after his marble masterpiece David, and before he committed to painting the elaborate Sistine Chapel ceiling fresco between 1508 and 1512.

The sculptures were originally thought to be the work of Dutch sculptor Willem Danielsz Van Tetrode until 2014, when Paul Joannides, from the University of Cambridge, linked them to a tiny detail in a 16th Century drawing held in the Musee Fabre in Montpellier, France.

They had previously been attributed to Michelangelo in the 19th Century but that theory was dismissed.

Image copyright PA Image caption The bronzes were previously attributed to the Dutch sculptor Willem Danielsz Van Tetrode

However, the Fitzwilliam Museum presented a case for the reattribution of the Rothschild bronzes to Michelangelo in February 2015, based on art-historical, technical and anatomical evidence.

Dr Avery, keeper of the applied arts department at the museum, also studied 30 letters written by the artist to his family at the time he was crafting a colossal bronze statue of Pope Julius II in Bologna.

He wrote of the "trials and tribulations of an artist learning on the job", she said, and creating the smaller bronzes would have provided "light relief".

The letters prove the artist was involved in all stages of the production of his bronzes, not only making the original models, but also preparing moulds and undertaking the finishing work, according to researchers.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption One of the Rothschild bronzes created by Michelangelo in the 16th Century

Scientists in Switzerland then proved their age through neutron analysis, and Prof Peter Abrahams, a clinical anatomist at Warwick University, found they bore a number of Michelangelo's anatomical quirks, including toe-spacing, an eight-pack of ribs and bulging thigh and calf muscles.

Dr Avery said: "We know the public can be cynical when you have no documentary evidence, but were more likely to believe the science.

"They are authentic Michelangelo, made when he was at the height of his creative genius, when he was desperate to outdo his contemporaries and dominate every media on a massive scale."

No paperwork exists on the sculptures before 1878, when they were bought by the Rothschild dynasty from a Venetian noble family for between 250,000 and 300,000 gold francs.

They are now with private owners in London but are expected to be loaned around the world.

Image copyright Maurizio Gambanini/PA Image caption Michelangelo is believed to have cast the bronze figures after he created David in marble...

Image copyright Albert Nieboer/PA Image caption ... and before he painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling

Michelangelo's other bronzes - including the papal statue - were melted down to create cannons and weapons during the French Revolution, Dr Avery said.

"Until now this significant part of his career has been neglected," she added.

"We know he was great but these four years of work have proved he pushed boundaries, he got his hands dirty.

"Where artists shied away from this alchemical material - he embraced it like no-one else of his generation.

"They add lustre to someone we already know was a supreme creative genius."

The research is now the subject of a new book, Michelangelo: Sculpture in Bronze, which charts his relatively undocumented career as a sculptor.