Image copyright Raymond Docwra Image caption In one street, painters had not completed the words at a bus stop

A utility firm has offered to redraw road markings after only appearing to do half a job during recent work.

A row emerged in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, between UK Power Networks (UKPN) and the county council over who was responsible for filling in the blanks.

The new paint is only evident where the road has recently been resurfaced.

UKPN said it would now finish off the spelling "as a gesture of goodwill".

The painting fails appeared on the village's Mildenhall Road and Collins Hill during recent recabling work by UKPN.

The resulting messages read "LO" instead of "SLOW" - and "BU TO" instead of "BUS STOP".

Image copyright Raymond Docwra Image caption A message to motorists has not been completed on one Fordham road

UKPN said: "Contractors... have completed new cable work under various roads in Fordham and resurfaced where work had taken place.

"This included reinstating the letters and white lines. The remainder of the words and lines outside our work are always the county council's responsibility."

The company later added: "As a gesture of goodwill we have arranged to carry out additional work, to improve the visibility of existing road markings for all road users."

Fordham resident Raymond Docwra wrote on Twitter: "Seriously? Who finishes the job?

"Road workers out painting lines in Fordham. However only doing part of road that's dug up so all the roads in village now look like this."

Villager Stuart Fox described the work as "diabolical".

"They should have repainted the whole road," he said, "it's distracting to car drivers."

Cambridge city councillor Kevin Price saw the lighter side, adding an "L" to one unfinished word on Twitter, to make "LOL" (laugh out loud).

Image copyright Raymond Docwra Image caption Painters filled in words only where the road had been newly resurfaced

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire County Council said UKPN was "only responsible for replacing the road markings where they are working", but had agreed to add in the rest of the letters.

She said the work would be carried out by the end of the week, "weather dependent".