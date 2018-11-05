Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Chase Fowler claimed he was a "cheer-lebrity" who travelled the world coaching

An American cheerleading coach who sent a naked Snapchat photo of himself to a girl in his class has been jailed.

Chase Fowler worked in Cambridgeshire when he sent the photo to the 13-year-old after she refused to send one of herself on 17 August.

In a police interview, he claimed he was a "cheer-lebrity" and would travel the world to volunteer as a coach.

Fowler, 27, was jailed for 12 months after admitting engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Peterborough Crown Court was told that after receiving the naked picture of her coach, the girl was embarrassed and did not tell anyone initially.

Later that month a friend tried to convince her to tell someone, but she was concerned there was no evidence as the photo had disappeared from Snapchat.

'Suggestive, sexual tone'

The court heard the girl later messaged Fowler about the photo and asked him "do you know it's illegal?", to which he responded "yes, I'm sorry".

She then said "do you realise you sent a 13-year-old a nude photo?" and he asked if she had saved the photo.

He was arrested the following day and a mobile phone seized by police revealed details of a relationship with a 14-year-old girl in Texas.

The court heard the conversations were "suggestive" and had a "sexual tone".

Fowler admitted two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Judge David Farrell QC called it the "most appalling breach of trust - you knew how old they were".

As well as his jail term, he was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be deported to the United States once he is released.