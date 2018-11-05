Image copyright PA Image caption Festus Onasanya has pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice

The brother of a Labour MP has admitted lying to police about who was driving a speeding vehicle.

Singer Festus Onasanya pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to three counts of perverting the course of justice.

He and Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya are accused of misinforming police about who was responsible for driving a speeding car on 24 July 2017.

Ms Onasanya has denied perverting the course of justice and faces trial at the Old Bailey on 12 November.

Mr Onasanya, 33, has been bailed until the end of his sister's trial, when he will be sentenced.

The MP's brother, who lives with his mother in Chesterton, Cambridge, also pleaded guilty to two further charges of perverting the course of justice, which involved blaming someone else for two separate speeding incidents on 17 June and 23 August last year.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya denies perverting the course of justice and faces trial at the Old Bailey on 12 November

Ms Onasanya, 34, who was a solicitor before she was elected to Parliament, is also a Labour whip, meaning she is responsible for party discipline.