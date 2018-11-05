A man has died and another has been seriously injured following a two-car collision on the A10.

The accident happened at around 06:48 GMT between Littleport and Ely.

The road was closed between the McDonalds and Grange Lane roundabouts and drivers were being urged to avoid the area.

The injured man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.