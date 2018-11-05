A10 car crash Cambridgeshire: Man dies near Ely
- 5 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died and another has been seriously injured following a two-car collision on the A10.
The accident happened at around 06:48 GMT between Littleport and Ely.
The road was closed between the McDonalds and Grange Lane roundabouts and drivers were being urged to avoid the area.
The injured man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.