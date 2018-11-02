Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Oluwadamilola Erogbogbo represented Cambridge University in the Varsity match against Oxford in 2015 and 2016

A former Cambridge University rugby player has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow student in her college room.

Oluwadamilola Erogbogbo, 23, was in the room of the woman, who cannot be named, when a friend outside heard her say "no, no, no, get off me", jurors heard.

A friend walked in and found Erogbogbo naked and on top of the woman in 2015.

The jury at Cambridge Crown Court cleared Erogbogbo, of Kiln Place, Camden, of attempted rape.

They took nearly 15 hours to return their verdicts and he has been bailed to be sentenced for the sexual assault charge on 13 December.

During the trial, the court heard Erogbogbo, also known as Lola, and the woman had slept together before during Freshers' Week in early October but she "distanced herself from him" after feeling "pressured" during their second encounter.

Image copyright Nick Ansell/PA Image caption Oluwadamilola Erogbogbo was a student at Cambridge University at the time of the assault

Prosecutor Georgina Gibbs said the pair then had a "blazing row" in a nightclub on 5 November 2015 and the woman and a friend then went back to their accommodation.

Jurors heard Erogbogbo eventually went to her room "uninvited" before he "completely undressed himself unprompted and pushed her on to the bed".

Miss Gibbs said he tried to kiss the woman and climbed on top of her but she told him "No, please don't" before the friend walked in and got Erogbogbo to leave.

Erogbogbo represented Cambridge University in the Varsity match against Oxford in 2015 and 2016.

He denied both the charges and told the jury he "did not touch" the woman.

Erogbogbo said he was upset when the woman described him as a "rapist" during the row at the nightclub, in reference to him having multiple sexual partners, and said he went back to her room after the argument, wanting her to apologise.

A Cambridge University spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with the victim of this awful crime and with her family who have no doubt been deeply affected by this.

"We commend her courage in coming forward, and would like to thank the police for their efforts in what was a complex investigation."