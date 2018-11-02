Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police

A man who went on a "rampage" in Cambridge, assaulting a paramedic, police officer, van driver and cyclist has been jailed for two years.

Jordan Hurst, 22, was being helped by two paramedics in Hills Road in July last year when he turned on them.

He tried to trap a paramedic's leg in the ambulance door and punched the other in the shoulder, before walking off and attacking others.

He admitted a string of charges and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.

Sandwich down trousers

Speaking after the hearing, Cambridgeshire Police said he ran from the ambulance crew, who had been called over concerns he had consumed a large quantity of drink and drugs.

He went into a nearby Co-Op, where he stuffed a sandwich down his trousers, then removed his belt and used it to hit a van waiting at a junction at Gresham Road.

When the driver got out, he hit with them belt and punched a cyclist who tried to confront him.

He also made threats to police, kicked an officer after being arrested, and destroyed a piece of medical equipment while being detained at hospital.

Hurst, of Stanesfield Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, two of damaging property, assaulting a police officer, using threatening words and behaviour, theft and failing to surrender to bail.

PC Ed Allison said: "This incident began with two people trying to help Hurst, who returned this act of kindness by verbally abusing and assaulting them.

"He showed a complete lack of regard for others as he went on to assault more people and cause distress to others."

Paul Marshall, of the East of England Ambulance Service, said it was "entirely unacceptable" that any member of staff was subjected to abuse of any kind.