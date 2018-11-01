Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption Chris Porsz spent up to 12 hours a day in various towns and cities, including here in Belfast

An amateur photographer has spent eight years capturing "quirky" pictures of life on the UK's streets.

Chris Porsz, 65, a paramedic from Peterborough, said he walked hundreds of miles in about 25 towns and cities looking for "colourful characters".

The images have been compiled in a book called Streets of Britain.

Mr Porsz said: "I want to bring a smile to people's faces in this sad old world and the photos show people getting on, of all backgrounds, shapes and sizes."

He added: "I'm always on the look-out for something amusing, surreal moments, quirky and colourful characters who stand out from the crowd."

Photography has been his hobby for a number of years and he has released books before.

But said he had no intention of doing it full-time because being a paramedic was "immensely satisfying".

Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption Liverpool

Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption Cambridge

Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption Birmingham

Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption Peterborough

Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption London

Image copyright Chris Porsz/Bav Media Image caption Sheffield