A cash machine has been ripped from a high street bank using a JCB.

It happened at Barclays, in Woolards Lane, Great Shelford, near Cambridge, at about 01:05 GMT.

The telehandler was left at the scene. Police put a cordon in place and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone else with information, to contact them.

The raid comes a month after the Co-Op store in the village was targeted, with thieves escaping with a cash machine on 23 September.

Image caption A JCB which was used to rip the cash machine out was found abandoned nearby