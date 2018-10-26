Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Mr Erogbogbo represented Cambridge University in the Varsity match against Oxford in 2015 and 2016

A fellow Cambridge University student has described seeing a woman leaving her room in tears on the night of an alleged rape attempt.

Former Cambridge University rugby player Oluwadimilola Erogbogbo, 23, of Kiln Place, Camden, is on trial for attempted rape and sexual assault.

The witness said his friend had come out of her room in a "panicked" state following the alleged attack in 2015.

Mr Erogbogbo denied the allegations at Cambridge Crown Court earlier.

The jury had previously heard the defendant and the woman, who had previously slept together, had a "blazing row" in a nightclub on 5 November 2015.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court on Friday that he had gone to the alleged victim's college room after receiving messages from her in the early hours of the morning.

In the messages she said Mr Erogbogbo, known as Lola, was in her room.

When the witness turned up with another friend and knocked on the door he said the woman had come out of her room crying.

The witness told jurors how the woman had claimed "Lola had undressed himself and forced himself on her".

Mr Erogbogbo was arrested in June 2016. In a prepared statement at interview he said: "I have not attempted to rape anyone."

He represented Cambridge University in the Varsity match against Oxford in 2015 and 2016.

The trial continues.