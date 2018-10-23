Image caption Stewart Jackson was Conservative MP for Peterborough from 2005 until 2017

A former MP has been called "unkind and nasty" by a sitting MP for tweeting comments about a child pictured in his hospital bed beneath an EU flag.

The boy's stepfather posted the image on Twitter, saying the boy was "gutted" not be on Saturday's anti-Brexit march.

Stewart Jackson, a pro-Brexit former Tory former MP for Peterborough, called the stepfather's tweet "awful".

Heidi Allen, Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, tweeted and called him "a pathetic, unkind and nasty man".

Anthony Hobley, who supported the People's Vote march in central London as part of a campaign to call for a second referendum on Britain leaving the EU, tweeted pictures of his stepson in Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The tweet said he had had an operation and "he's incredibly brave but gutted he can't be at the #PeoplesVoteMarch today".

Mr Jackson, who lost his Peterborough seat to Labour in 2017, had been on David Davis's team at the Department for Exiting the European Union until Mr Davis's resignation as Brexit Secretary in July.

What sort of individual invades their sick child's privacy at a sensitive time to make a political point about the so called Peoples Vote? Really. Awful. — Stewart Jackson (@BrexitStewart) October 22, 2018

In his initial response to the tweet on Monday, Mr Jackson wrote, "What a pathetic cretin", although this has since been deleted.

He then tweeted a reply which said: "What sort of individual invades their sick child's privacy at a sensitive time to make a political point about the so called Peoples Vote? Really. Awful."

His comments have provoked criticism, with many calling for him to apologise.

'Nastiness trickling down'

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, said: "@BrexitStewart this is beneath you. You should delete it and issue a grovelling apology."

Charlotte Salomen, a young Conservative activist, told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat: "This is a bigger problem than I think many MPs realise. This nastiness is trickling down on to activists, who are the front line of politics online."

Some others suggested Mr Jackson's tweets were not aimed at the child - "anyone could see its aimed at the parent, not the child", said one, while another said, "using sick kids to virtue signal will never sit well with me".

The BBC has contacted Mr Jackson for a further response.