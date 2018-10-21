Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough at 07:10 BST

A man has been found dead in a parked car in Peterborough.

Paramedics were called to Oakdale Avenue at 07:10 BST. The man found in the vehicle, who was in his 20s, was confirmed dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old woman, from Peterborough, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing to anyone "who saw or heard any disturbance" in the area between 05:00 and 07:00 to contact the force.