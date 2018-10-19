Doves rescued from 'deliberate' fire near Peterborough
- 19 October 2018
About 40 doves have been rescued and released after a fire, which is thought to have been started deliberately.
Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to Northey Road at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, at 20:30 BST on Thursday.
A spokesman said: "Firefighters found a well-developed fire spread over a large area involving outbuildings, cars, a tractor and a caravan."
Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Whittlesey, Thorney were called out and the fire was extinguished by 23:40 BST.