Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire Service Image caption Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 doves were rescued and "safely released"

About 40 doves have been rescued and released after a fire, which is thought to have been started deliberately.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to Northey Road at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, at 20:30 BST on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters found a well-developed fire spread over a large area involving outbuildings, cars, a tractor and a caravan."

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Whittlesey, Thorney were called out and the fire was extinguished by 23:40 BST.