Image caption Police said there were only minor injuries to occupants of the car

A lorry rolled onto a car and spilled 44 tonnes of pasta, tomatoes, and tomato sauce.

The crash, involving the lorry and a Nissan Juke, happened at about 21:00 BST on Monday on the A141 at Doddington, Cambridgeshire.

Road policing officers said on Twitter there were "amazingly only minor injuries to occupants of [the] car".

The road was closed while recovery took place.