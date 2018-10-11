Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The latest incident involved a van which got stuck under the bridge on 2 October

"Irresponsible drivers" are causing "unnecessary disruption" after hitting a railway bridge for the 15th time this year, Network Rail has said.

Caravans, vans, loaded trailers and a car carrying bicycles have all struck the bridge at Stonea in Cambridgeshire.

Network Rail's route management director Meliha Duymaz said drivers should "size up their vehicle and "don't just chance it".

The company says it is the second most-bashed railway bridge in Britain.

The bridge, which is on the Ely-Peterborough railway line between March and Manea, has a height restriction of 2.1m (7ft).

Image copyright Google Image caption Network Rail said anyone who is unsure should pull over to check their vehicle's height or use the alternative route

The most recent incident was on 2 October, when a transit van became wedged under the bridge, while travelling on the B1098, between Chatteris and Upwell.

In July, two caravans struck the bridge in separate incidents, while a pick-up truck pulling a trailer carrying machinery also got stuck.

Ms Duymaz said: "Despite being clearly marked, this bridge is being driven into by irresponsible drivers causing unnecessary disruption to railway and road-users."

All bridges have to be examined after a hit by a vehicle, which causes delays to rail services.

Cambridgeshire is also home to the most-struck railway bridge in Britain - the A142 Stuntney Road Bridge in Ely.