Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M11 is unlikely to be fully open until midnight on Friday, police say

A burst water main closed part of the M11 near Cambridge after flooding during the morning rush hour.

The motorway was affected between junction 12 for the A603 and junction 14 for Girton, after the problem began at about 04:45 BST.

Lane one remained closed northbound, but other lanes reopened at about 09:15, police said.

A Cambridge Water spokeswoman said it was "working to fix the burst as quickly as possible".

"[The company] would like to thank motorists for their patience while we get it fixed," she said.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was unlikely the motorway would be fully open until midnight.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.