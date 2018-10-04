Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews have left the site at Milton after tackling a fire over four days

A fire that broke out at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire has finally been extinguished, fire crews have confirmed.

The fire broke out on Monday morning - at its height about 40 firefighters were at the site on Butt Lane in Milton, near Cambridge.

Warnings were issued to residents to keep windows and doors shut because of the extent of the smoke in the area.

The fire service said it would monitor the site for the next 48 hours.

Surrounding roads have also been reopened to traffic.

In a social media post, Cambridgeshire Fire Service confirmed it had been "checking the area for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera".

Crews were called to the blaze just after 06:00 BST on Monday, and found household waste and machinery well alight.