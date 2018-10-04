Image caption Ely hopes its modest size helps it to become the UK's first city centre free of plastic bags

A city has set its sights on having the UK's first plastic bag-free city centre.

Ely's chances of bagging the claim are helped by the fact it is one of the country's smallest cities, with a population of about 20,000.

People in the Cambridgeshire city are being encouraged to make reusable "borrow bags" out of old fabric.

Council bosses say shops, including Waitrose, have backed the idea of offering them to customers.

Ely has joined the nationwide Morsbags scheme, which invites volunteers to help to make and distribute the bags or donate fabric.

Shops will be given them for free, meaning there is no initial cost, which small businesses might struggle with, and customers will be encouraged to return them or pass them on after use.

Image copyright Geograph/Peter Trimming Image caption Reusable bags will be made by volunteers and be handed out by shops in the city centre

Tracey Harding from Visit Ely admitted the city's modest size would help its bid to have the first plastic bag-free city centre.

She said: "It would be great to say we have achieved that. We're not the size of Cambridge or Oxford so we have a relatively small, tight network of shopkeepers.

"Many have already switched to cloth and paper bags and Waitrose is committed to reducing single-use plastic too, so we are hoping the momentum builds."

Reducing the number of single-use plastic bags has been a popular issue since BBC TV documentary Blue Planet II showed the damage they were doing to the oceans.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May recently raised the possibility of increasing the plastic bag charge in England from 5p to 10p

In January, Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042.

It even got the backing of the Queen, who announced the phasing out of single-use plastic on royal estates.

But the real trailblazer is the town of Modbury in Devon, which became a plastic-bag free zone in 2007, when all of its 43 shops joined a ban.