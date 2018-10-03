Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Image caption The roof of the factory was visibly damaged in the explosion

A worker who suffered severe burns in an explosion at a fireworks factory has died, police have confirmed.

The man, named locally as Brendan Ledgister, 24, was airlifted to hospital after the incident at the pyrotechnics firm Le Maitre in Peterborough on Tuesday.

The case has been passed to the coroner and will be investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokeswoman for the company said the firm had "no comment" to make.

It is the third death at the factory in Fourth Drove, Peterborough, since 1988.

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Image caption Bomb disposal experts were called to the factory on Tuesday to make the scene safe

Bomb disposal experts from RAF Wittering were called to make the scene safe after the explosion at the factory shortly after 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

The roof at the pyrotechnics factory was visibly damaged after the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance with severe burns.

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Image caption Debris at the scene of the factory explosion at Le Maitre in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters arrived to find a "fire in an industrial unit, with smoke issuing from roof, following an explosion".

Previous deaths

A worker was killed in a previous incident at Le Maitre in 1990.

Michael Darroch, 27, was packing a giant firework with a mixture of gunpowder and titanium when it blew up, killing him instantly.

The company admitted at Peterborough Crown Court to failing to ensure the safety of an employee - and was fined £15,000.

The court was told Le Maitre had been fined £2,000 after a separate accident in 1988, in which another employee died while fitting fuses to display fireworks.