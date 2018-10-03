Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The six men were sentenced together at Peterborough Crown Court

Six men have been jailed after a man was kidnapped, beaten and stripped - and a £20,000 ransom demanded from his family.

The 25-year old victim was lured to a car park in Peterborough by the promise of a designer watch, police said.

The man was then taken to a house of "an innocent member" of the public and attacked, Peterborough Crown Court was told.

A police spokesman said the attack had had a "profound effect" on the victim.

The court heard how the man had been "lured" to a car park to buy a designer watch on 14 November last year in Orton Goldhay.

He was attacked as he sat in his car by Luca D'Agostino, 18, and Hamilton De Jesus, 18.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Luca D'Agostino and Hamilton De Jesus lured the victim to a car park, the court heard

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Varldo Aruajo and Jonathan Lukeba joined in the assault, the court was told

Police said the teenagers took the man to a nearby house "belonging to an innocent member of the public", where three other men - Varldo Aruajo, 27, Jonathan Lukeba 23, and Jordan Bolowa, 25 - joined in beating and stripping him.

A phone call was made to the man's family demanding a ransom of £20,000 for his release, the court was told.

Police were called and a quantity of money was agreed - and left in the boot of a car in Osier Avenue, Hampton.

The five men were arrested following witness statements and forensic tests - as well as a sixth man, Jay Couto, 19, who police say "acted as a scout".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Jordan Bolowa and Jay Couto were also jailed

Lukeba, of Delves Way, Peterborough, and Aruajo, of Osier Avenue, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and were both jailed for nine years.

D'Agostino, of Emperor Way, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and was sentenced to six years in a youth offending unit.

Balowa, of Delves Way, was jailed for 12 years following a trial of conspiracy to kidnap, and De Jesus, of Lincoln Road was jailed for 10 years after admitting conspiracy to kidnap.

Couto, of Heron Park, was given three years in a youth offending unit.

Det Sgt Andy Crocker, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "The sentences given to this group reflect the severity of the crime.

"It has had a profound effect on the victim, his family, and the innocent member of public whose home was invaded during the incident."