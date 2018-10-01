Cambridgeshire

Milton recycling centre blaze tackled by firefighters

  • 1 October 2018
Flames and a large black plume of smoke pictured rising from Milton Recycling Centre Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Local residents in the nearby village of Milton are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut

About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze involving household waste and machinery at a recycling centre.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Milton Recycling Centre on Butt Lane in Milton, just outside Cambridge, at just after 06:00 BST.

People in the area are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

Cambridgeshire Police said Butt Lane is closed, with smoke causing issues on nearby routes and delays on the A10.

