Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Local residents in the nearby village of Milton are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut

About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze involving household waste and machinery at a recycling centre.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Milton Recycling Centre on Butt Lane in Milton, just outside Cambridge, at just after 06:00 BST.

People in the area are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

Cambridgeshire Police said Butt Lane is closed, with smoke causing issues on nearby routes and delays on the A10.