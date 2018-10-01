Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption Police believe the car was involved in a road race

A car has crashed into a shop in Cambridge during what police believe was a road race.

The white Nissan hit the Minuteman Press shop on Victoria Road in the city shortly before 18:00 BST on Sunday.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries. No arrests have been made, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Officers said they believed the car may have been involved in a race with a white BMW.

The investigation is ongoing and the force has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.