A new play park has closed just three days after its official opening, due to "wobbly equipment".

The park in Thorney, near Peterborough, was created on vacant council land after local people raised £42,000.

However, equipment was cordoned off earlier when concerns were raised about the "strength of the foundations".

Peterborough City Council, which will maintain the site, said the closure was temporary and it would reopen after safety recommendations were made.

The park is the vision of Thorney resident Chris Vaughan, who set about a 15-month fundraising effort after seeing a similar park in nearby Market Deeping.

"In lots of towns and villages that community spirit doesn't exist," he said after the opening. "But here it has been amazing - everyone has pulled together.

"It has been a victory for community effort."

However, three days after it opened, the park's equipment was fenced off, as local people were "not very happy with the quality of the installation".

"As well as wobbly gym equipment, we have concerns about the strength of the foundations on all the equipment," the group behind the park said on Facebook.

Mr Vaughan said the closure had not dampened local spirits.

A spokeswoman for Peterborough City Council said: "We will inspect it again in the coming days. It will be added to the council's maintenance regime and will be checked on a regular basis."