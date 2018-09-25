Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Berry the budgie was abandoned on a Cambridge bus

RSPCA officers are trying to trace the "irresponsible" owner of a budgie which was found abandoned in a cardboard box on a bus.

The bird was discovered unharmed by a controller at Stagecoach East in Cambridge on Thursday.

Air holes had been punched around the box and drinking water left inside, the RSPCA said.

The budgie - which has been nicknamed Berry - is being looked after at a Cambridgeshire sanctuary.

The charity was alerted by staff at Stagecoach East, who kept the bird safe at its offices in Cowley Road, Cambridge.

Image caption The bird was rescued by a controller at Stagecoach East

The budgie - which is not wearing an ID ring - is now being cared for at the RSPCA's Block Fen Animal Centre, based in March.

A spokesman said: "The budgie was in a cardboard box and had been left on the bus.

"While the box had air holes in the side and the bird had water inside, it's obviously an extremely irresponsible thing to do."

Block Fen animal care assistant Serena Garner said: "Thankfully Berry wasn't injured and is in a good condition.

"He is a very handsome bird and is a real sweetie. Now we'd like to find him a lovely home in a spacious aviary with other budgies."