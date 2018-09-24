Image caption Tyre tracks were left on the field in Wilburton where 10 sheep were killed

Ten sheep were killed when a vehicle drove through an electric fence into a field and hit the animals "as if they were playing skittles", a farmer said.

The sheep were hit at some point between 16:00 BST on Saturday and 08:00 BST on Sunday at a farm on Twenty Pence Road in Wilburton, Cambridgeshire.

The farmer, who does not wish to be identified, said that the dead sheep were "scattered" across the four-acre plot of land in between live sheep.

Police are appealing for information.

The farmer, who has 500 breeding ewes on the farm, said he or she could not "understand the reasoning behind it".

"When we arrived at the field [on Sunday] morning to do some of the daily morning checks the first thing we noticed was the electric fence was all broken down and just dead sheep laying in the field amongst the live ones," the farmer said.

"We took a closer look and the dead ones had tyre tracks to them - it was as if they were playing skittles, knocking one over and then moving onto the next one."

Eight of the sheep were found dead, while two others had to be put down because of the severity of their injuries.

The episode has left the owners "still trying to get our heads around it", but they believe the tyre marks are more "car-sized" rather than a 4x4.

They added: "We get problems with dogs and things but they're just the normal problems - we've never had anything like this before."