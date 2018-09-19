'300 tonnes' of straw and wood on fire in Cambridgeshire
- 19 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tacking a fire of about 300 tonnes of baled straw and wooden boxes in Cambridgeshire.
The fire service was called at 12:23 BST on Wednesday to the blaze at Sixteen Foot Bank in Chatteris.
About 25 firefighters have been in attendance, including crews from Chatteris, March, Ely, Huntingdon, Stanground and Ramsey.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were trying to ensure the fire does not spread to other areas.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.