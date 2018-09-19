Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The blaze began on Wednesday afternoon but the cause is not yet known

Firefighters have been tacking a fire of about 300 tonnes of baled straw and wooden boxes in Cambridgeshire.

The fire service was called at 12:23 BST on Wednesday to the blaze at Sixteen Foot Bank in Chatteris.

About 25 firefighters have been in attendance, including crews from Chatteris, March, Ely, Huntingdon, Stanground and Ramsey.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were trying to ensure the fire does not spread to other areas.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.