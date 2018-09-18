Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sazzad Miah, 83, was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison for offences against four girls

An elderly paedophile who sexually abused and raped four girls has had his jail sentence increased to 25 years.

Sazzad Miah, 83, of Jermyn Close, Cambridge, was convicted of 18 separate counts - six of them rape - following a trial in Cambridge in June.

The court heard he abused his victims - two of them as young as four - over the course of more than two decades.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC ruled that Miah's original 18-year jail sentence had been "unduly lenient".

Lady Justice Rafferty agreed with him at London's Appeal Court on Tuesday - and the prison term was increased by seven years.

Read more Cambridgeshire stories

Miah was arrested last October after police were tipped off about the abuse, which dated back 23 years.

Two of his victims were as young as four, another was aged five - and a fourth was aged 10, Miah's 16-day trial heard.

The jury was told how he had abused one girl over a period of 12 years, between 1992 and 2004, and another girl was abused over eight years - between 2004 and 2012.

In a statement, one of his traumatised victims told how Miah ruined her life, saying: "I am riddled with depression ... he was my predator."

Image caption Sazzad Miah's 18-year prison term was increased to 25 years

At a sentencing hearing in Peterborough, Miah was jailed for 18 years, extended for one year on licence.

Lady Justice Rafferty told the Appeal Court: "This offender visited these assaults on child after child.

"This was systematic and sustained abuse and the damage he caused is captured in the victim impact statements.

"These sentences are unduly lenient.

"We quash the sentence and substitute for it a term of 25 years, plus a one-year extended licence period."

Miah remains the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and an indefinite restraining order.