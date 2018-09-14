Image caption Steve Moir was cycling home along the guided busway in Cambridge when he died

A cyclist who was killed after he was hit by a bus has been named by police.

Steve Moir, 50, of Plantation Road, Sawston, died in the crash on the guided busway in Trumpington, Cambridge, on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Moir, who worked at nearby Cambridge Assessment and was on his way home, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bus company Stagecoach East said on Thursday its thoughts were with the victim's loved ones and it was assisting police with their inquiries.

Saul Nassé, group chief executive of Cambridge Assessment, said: "I am very sorry to confirm that our colleague Steve Moir has died after an accident on the guided busway.

"Steve joined Cambridge Assessment in 1996 and he was a senior project manager in our premises team. He was a much-loved colleague and our thoughts are with his family."

Image caption A number of ambulances responded to the crash, which happened near Addenbrooke's Hospital

Cyclist killed in busway crash named