Cambridge busway crash: One person dead
- 13 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has died in a crash on the guided busway in Cambridge, police have said.
Emergency services were called to an incident on the busway in Trumpington, near Addenbrooke's Hospital, at about 16:45 BST.
A spokesman for Stagecoast East said it would be doing "everything it can" to assist the police with their inquiries.
The company said the busway will be closed at Long Road while an investigation is carried out.