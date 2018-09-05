Image caption The plans are to demolish the house on Almoners' Avenue

Four neighbours who objected to a development worth about £1.9m near their homes are to be paid compensation by the developers after a legal battle.

Broadway Homes has planning permission to build two homes on Almoners' Avenue, Cambridge, but the land's title deeds prevent more than one home being built.

Homeowners said the "speculative" developers knew about this when it was bought but wanted to wriggle out of it.

A judge has ordered compensation to be paid and has lifted the restriction.

The plans by Broadways Homes (Cambridge) Ltd would see the demolition of the 1960s detached house at 38 Almoners Avenue to be replaced by two homes expected to fetch £950,000 each.

Dr Emily Spraggs, who lives on the road, told the Upper Tribunal "the neighbourhood of Almoners' Avenue and surrounding streets were united in strong opposition" to the plans.

Other detached homes on the Cherry Hinton estate are subject to the same restrictions and the court heard there was a fear among residents that lifting it could see similar developments in the future.

Broadway insisted the two new homes would have "no effect" on the value of other properties in Almoners' Avenue.

Judge Stuart Bridge said building two homes on the large plot would be a "reasonable" use of the land.

Most of the £35,000 compensation will go to Dr Spraggs and her partner, who said their house will be "especially damaged" by loss of light and its value could be substantially reduced, while £11,000 will be split between three other households.