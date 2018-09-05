Image caption The attack happened in the grounds of Ely Cathedral

A man has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in the grounds of Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

Police said the woman was assaulted in the early hours of 8 August.

Kevin Forkan, 44, from Kiltimagh, County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland, denied two counts of rape and one of attempted rape in a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was released on bail by the judge and will appear for a trial in February.