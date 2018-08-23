Three people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with two cars.

The 42-year-old man from Wisbech died at the scene of the collision in Bretton Way in Peterborough at 17:25 BST on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of causing his death.

The men are also being questioned on suspicion of drug-driving.

The 22-year-old and the girl were also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, and the 20-year-old on suspicion of vehicle theft.

All three remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.