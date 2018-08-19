Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption The family of Christopher Cross say they are "devastated" by his death

A man has died after being assaulted outside a Cambridge pub.

Christopher Frost, 31, was attacked outside The Brook in Brookfields on Friday at 23:35 BST.

Mr Frost, of Lode, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital but later died.

Dennis Hurworth, 31, of Nuns Way, Cambridge, has been charged with manslaughter. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

In a statement, Mr Frost's family said they were "devastated" by his death.