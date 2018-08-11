Cambridgeshire

Stourbridge Common death: Second man charged with murder

  • 11 August 2018
Peter Anderson Image copyright Police Handout
Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital after being attacked on Stourbridge Common

A second man has been charged murder after a fatal stabbing.

Peter Anderson, 46 and also known as Blue, died in hospital from stab wounds after being attacked on Stourbridge Common, Cambridge, on 25 July.

Ashraf Hussan, 20, of Eversleigh Road, London, was expected to appear in front of Huntingdon magistrates later.

Juned Ahmed, 18, of Kings Road, east London, was charged with murder and drug offences and appeared at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this week.

A plea hearing was set for 31 August at the same court.
Image caption A police cordon was set up on parts of Stourbridge Common, in east Cambridge, after Mr Anderson was found seriously injured

