Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Nico White-Channer and Damian Rutterford were jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday

Two men involved in a burglary where a container of acid the size of a "four-pint bottle of milk" was sprayed over the occupants have been jailed.

The acid caused severe burns to one man when it was "sprayed everywhere" as the group went into the Peterborough flat.

Nico White-Channer, 27, from London, admitted aggravated burglary and was jailed for 14 years and eight months.

Driver Damian Rutterford, 20, of Lincolnshire, was detained for two years and six months for burglary.

Cambridge Crown Court heard White-Channer, of Carisbrooke Road, Mitcham, was one of a group that had come to Peterborough from London in a van, in May last year.

On arrival they got the help of Rutterford, of Church Gate, Deeping St James, with the offer of £2,000 and drugs for his local knowledge, to take them to a house on Ashville Road believed to hold drugs and other items.

Image copyright Ashville Road Image caption Two bicycles, a games console and a bag containing a mobile phone and set of keys to a vehicle were taken in the burglary on Ashville Road

At some time between 02:10 and 03:15 BST on 9 May, the occupant of the flat opened the door to allow his friend Jake Holland out, but as he did he saw a group of three men, including White-Channer, waiting at the door.

The court heard the three, armed with the acid and a metal weapon, "immediately stormed the premises" and to dispel the oncoming resistance threw the corrosive substance over the two of the three occupants.

The acid caused "horrific" injuries to Mr Holland's arm and leg, prompting him to jump from the second floor window in a bid to escape.

A victim impact statement from his mother said he reportedly told hospital staff he would "rather be dead than what he was feeling" during his recovery.

White-Channer had not used the acid himself, but left a cigarette at the scene and when arrested three days later he had a mobile phone that also connected him to the crime.

The other two men that entered the house have not been identified by police.

Rutterford had not left the car throughout the raid and was ordered to be detained at a young offenders' institute after admitting the lesser charge of burglary.