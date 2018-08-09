Image copyright Police Handout Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital after being stabbed

A man has been arrested by detectives carrying out a murder inquiry in Cambridge.

Peter Anderson, 46, of Heath House in the city, was found near Stourbridge Common on 25 July and died later in hospital.

Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in London on suspicion of murder.

Juned Ahmed, 18, of Kings Road in east London, has previously been charged with murder.

Mr Ahmed appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder, possession of Class A and class B drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.

He is due to appear at the court for a plea hearing on 31 August.