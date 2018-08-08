Image copyright PA Image caption Searches included a term referring to males over 18 who look younger

A PE teacher who viewed pornography on a school laptop while at home has been allowed to continue in the profession.

Robert Walker, 35, worked for a school in Cambridgeshire when, over a period of 18 months to two years, he viewed the material outside school hours.

Searches included "twink", referring to males over 18 who look younger, but police found no suggestion the material viewed related to children.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel found a ban would not be proportionate.

He was dismissed by the school - the name of which was withheld by the agency - at a disciplinary hearing in June 2017.

At a teacher misconduct hearing in July he admitted that he was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

Mr Walker had been employed at the school since 2006 and organised various school trips but in January 2017 his pornography viewing was flagged up through the school's IT system.

Police searched his home two days later and in May concluded the investigation when no charges were made.

In a statement, Mr Walker said he fully understood the decision made by the school to dismiss him and that "his behaviour was below the expectation of a teacher".

Mr Walker added: "I can assure anyone who needs to know that I will not be venturing down that avenue again."

The misconduct panel said that "the nature and severity of the behaviour is at the least serious end of the possible spectrum".

It added that viewing legal adult pornography is not an offence, but "it is the fact that Mr Walker did so on a school laptop which is inappropriate".