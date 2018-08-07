Cambridgeshire

Stourbridge Common death: Man in court on murder charge

  • 7 August 2018
Peter Anderson Image copyright Police Handout
Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital after being stabbed

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man who died after being stabbed.

Peter Anderson, 46, was found near Stourbridge Common, Cambridge, on 25 July and died later in hospital.

Juned Ahmed, of Kings Road in east London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court charged with murder, possession of Class A and class B drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.

A plea hearing was set for 31 August at the same court.

Mr Ahmed was remanded in custody.
Image caption A police cordon was set up on parts of Stourbridge Common, which is in the east of Cambridge

