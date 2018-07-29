Cambridgeshire

Cambridge stabbing: Peter Anderson murder suspect released under investigation

  • 29 July 2018
Peter Mark Anderson Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police
Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

A man arrested over a "brutal" stabbing in Cambridge has been released under investigation.

Peter Mark Anderson, 46, of Heath House in the city, was found near Stourbridge Common on Wednesday. He died in hospital.

A man, 36, arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said police were continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Image caption A police cordon was set up on parts of Stourbridge Common which is in the east of Cambridge

