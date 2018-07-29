Cambridge stabbing: Peter Anderson murder suspect released under investigation
- 29 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man arrested over a "brutal" stabbing in Cambridge has been released under investigation.
Peter Mark Anderson, 46, of Heath House in the city, was found near Stourbridge Common on Wednesday. He died in hospital.
A man, 36, arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigations.
Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said police were continuing to appeal for witnesses.