Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

An arrest has been made by police investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed in Cambridge.

Peter Mark Anderson, 46, of Heath House in the city, was found injured near Stourbridge Common at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday.

He died later in hospital, and a post-mortem examination on Thursday confirmed stab wounds as the cause of death.

A 36-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said Mr Anderson was "brutally murdered" and although his death is being treated as an isolated incident, additional patrols will be in place in the area during the weekend.