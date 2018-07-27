Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they named the stab victim as Peter "Blue" Anderson

The partner of a 46-year-old man who died after being stabbed on a city common has said he was "loved by many".

Officers were called to Stourbridge Common in Cambridge at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday and found the man seriously injured nearby.

Police have named him as Peter Mark Anderson of Heath House in the city.

He died later at Addenbrooke's Hospital and a post-mortem examination at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday confirmed he died of stab wounds.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken.

Mr Anderson's partner said: "Peter, aka Blue, was loved by many and will be greatly missed."

Image caption A police cordon remains in place on parts of Stourbridge Common which is in the east of Cambridge

Officers have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and a police cordon remains in place as they continue their searches.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said Mr Anderson was "brutally murdered".

He said: "There were some young people on the common that afternoon and cyclists passing by and I would ask anyone who was in that area, between 15:30 BST and 17:00 BST on Wednesday, to come forward and help us get justice for Peter and his loved ones."

He added the attack was being treated as an isolated incident, but a police presence will be in place over the weekend.